Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $284.60. 975,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.44 and its 200-day moving average is $280.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

