ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 76,020 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.35.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.