Royal Bank of Canada Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$2.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.69.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Down 25.6 %

About ECN Capital

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$1.80 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.