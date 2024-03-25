Royal Bank of Canada Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$2.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.69.
ECN Capital Stock Down 25.6 %
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
