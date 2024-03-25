Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Shares of ADVM opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $333.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.