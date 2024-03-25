Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $10.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALD stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth $224,278,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $5,492,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

