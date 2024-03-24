Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Lowered to C$3.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Rubellite Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
