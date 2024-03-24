MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MAG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.88.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
