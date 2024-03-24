MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

About MAG Silver

TSE:MAG opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.