First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

First Farmers Financial Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

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First Farmers Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Hamilton, Indiana, serving the financial needs of rural and suburban communities across Central Indiana and Northwest Ohio. It operates through its primary subsidiary, First Farmers Bank & Trust, which provides a range of community banking and trust services designed to support individuals, families, businesses, and agricultural enterprises.

The company’s core business activities include traditional deposit and lending services.

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