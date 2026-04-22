PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,786,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 313,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,676,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 573,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,824,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,533,000 after buying an additional 824,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter.

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About iShares Silver Trust

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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