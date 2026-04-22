PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,786,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 313,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,676,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 573,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,824,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,533,000 after buying an additional 824,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter.
Key iShares Silver Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SLV could attract buyers because analysts point to tight silver supplies and increased demand/hoarding that make the ETF worth watching in the current environment. SLV Stock: A Fund Worth Watching In The Current Environment
- Positive Sentiment: Structural support: high gold and silver prices are boosting exploration budgets, which could help supply fundamentals over time and support SLV. Gold’s safe haven status is intact, high gold and silver prices are boosting exploration budgets – Heraeus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst fair-value view: Commerzbank says silver’s “fair value” is nearer $40 but remains supported by higher gold — a mixed signal that implies room for downside versus current levels but structural backing from gold. Silver’s fair value is closer to $40, but remains supported by higher gold prices – Commerzbank
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term technical/speculative scenarios for gold (and by correlation silver) include upside if geopolitical catalysts re-emerge, though these are scenario-based and not immediate drivers. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Dips to $4,780 as Hormuz Blockade Reasserts – Is a Surge to $5,000 Next?
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate selling pressure: multiple market reports cite upticks in the U.S. dollar index and higher bond yields that are pushing gold and silver lower, which directly weighs on SLV. Gold, silver sharply down amid upticks in USDX, bond yields
- Negative Sentiment: Price-pressure headlines point to fading war-driven safe-haven demand and renewed inflation worries (oil/strain in the Gulf), which have amplified dollar strength and pressured metals markets. Gold, silver down as lingering war prospects hint of less demand
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and technical analyses show bulls need a fresh catalyst to reverse the pullback; absent a renewed geopolitical shock or weaker dollar, downside momentum may persist near-term. Price weakness in gold, silver; bulls need a spark
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 5.1%
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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