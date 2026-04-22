Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBCP. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,983. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 52.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 636.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 668.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Further Reading

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