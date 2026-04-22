Financial Comparison: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) versus Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Risk & Volatility

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -471.57% -296.50% Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million ($0.94) -0.55 Graybug Vision $426.96 million 0.00 -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.03

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Graybug Vision”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avenue Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Graybug Vision. Avenue Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Graybug Vision beats Avenue Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

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Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Graybug Vision

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Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

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