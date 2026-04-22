Contrasting DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Versus Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $748.29 million 2.25 $50.65 million $0.30 35.62 Versus Systems $2.18 million 2.66 -$1.79 million ($0.37) -3.20

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 6.77% 7.50% 6.25% Versus Systems N/A -62.24% -61.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleVerify and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 2 4 11 0 2.53 Versus Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.74%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Versus Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

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DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Versus Systems

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Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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