Headland Capital LLC Acquires 51,818 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Headland Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Headland Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 769,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,642 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 496,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 239,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.0632 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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