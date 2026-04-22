First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.