First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
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