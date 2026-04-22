Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $54.06 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,197.56 or 1.00033424 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 107,033,023 coins and its circulating supply is 107,032,253 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 107,030,468.28999492. The last known price of Dynex is 0.01536005 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $59,290.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.