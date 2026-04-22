Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $82.48 thousand and $34.38 thousand worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78,197.56 or 1.00033424 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,008,136,171 tokens. The official website for Everdome is humainassets.ai. The official message board for Everdome is humainassets.ai. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @humainweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse. TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

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