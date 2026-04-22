Members Advisory Group LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Tema Electrification ETF $VOLT

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 334,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000. Tema Electrification ETF comprises 3.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tema Electrification ETF by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tema Electrification ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tema Electrification ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Tema Electrification ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tema Electrification ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

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Tema Electrification ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VOLT opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Tema Electrification ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a PE ratio of 347.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tema Electrification ETF Profile

The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.

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