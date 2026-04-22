SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Breachway Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $20,069,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $429.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.68. The company has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $291.78 and a 12 month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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