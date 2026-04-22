SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Breachway Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $20,069,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of GLD stock opened at $429.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.68. The company has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $291.78 and a 12 month high of $509.70.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and strategists still expect meaningful upside for gold over the next year, which supports GLD as a long-term hedged ETF. Buy This Index Fund to Beat the S&P 500 in the Next Year, According to Wall Street Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Commerzbank says silver’s fair value is higher and remains supported by elevated gold — a sign that bullion demand dynamics still offer upside potential for precious-metal ETFs like GLD. Silver’s fair value is closer to $40, but remains supported by higher gold prices – Commerzbank
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto-backed gold tokens such as PAX Gold are being promoted as alternatives to physical gold and ETFs; they represent an alternative demand channel but are unlikely to move GLD flows materially in the short term. Want To Be A Millionaire? Buy Inflation‑Hedging PAX Gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals and intra-day trading guides show gold trading around key support/resistance levels; traders are watching the 50-day and shorter-term EMAs for signals — technicals could amplify moves but don’t change the macro story. Gold market analysis for April 20 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail-sales data lifted the dollar and reduced gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, a primary reason GLD is under pressure today. Update: Gold Moves Lower Again as Dollar Rises On U.S. Retail Sales Surge and Hopes of An End To Middle East War
- Negative Sentiment: Hopes for an end to Iran-related hostilities have pushed investors back into equities, prompting outflows from safe-haven assets and weighing on gold/GLD. Gold Drops as Investors Flee Safe Havens for Stocks on Iran Deal Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: ETF flow data show rotation into broad-market equity funds and away from defensive/ultra-short funds, indicating capital is moving out of GLD and other safe-haven exposures. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pressure from a firmer USDX and rising bond yields is creating near-term price weakness for gold; Kitco notes both factors pushing gold and silver lower intraday. Gold, silver sharply down amid upticks in USDX, bond yields
- Negative Sentiment: Reported central-bank or state-related selling (e.g., Russia selling ~22 tonnes this year) adds marginal supply-side pressure on bullion prices. Russia has already sold 22 tonnes of gold this year amid declining ruble, rising deficits
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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