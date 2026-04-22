Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $59.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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