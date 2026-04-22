Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 45,370 Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,736.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,266.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 157.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

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Key Bank of Hawaii News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings after the quarter — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its target to $95 and kept an outperform rating, and DA Davidson raised its target to $82 (neutral). Upgrades increase upside expectations and can support the share price. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and ratings after the quarter — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its target to $95 and kept an outperform rating, and DA Davidson raised its target to $82 (neutral). Upgrades increase upside expectations and can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and margin strength: management reported a cycle-high net interest income and Q1 NIM of ~2.74% with a target of ~2.9% by year-end, suggesting better core revenue going forward. This offsets pressure from noninterest income. Read More.

Net interest income and margin strength: management reported a cycle-high net interest income and Q1 NIM of ~2.74% with a target of ~2.9% by year-end, suggesting better core revenue going forward. This offsets pressure from noninterest income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — BOH announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70/share (3.5% yield), which can attract income-focused investors and provide support to the stock. (Record May 29; pay June 12.)

Dividend declared — BOH announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70/share (3.5% yield), which can attract income-focused investors and provide support to the stock. (Record May 29; pay June 12.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and presentation materials posted — management emphasized resilient core operations, loan growth and conservative funding; full transcripts/slides are available for investors to review detail and tone. Read More.

Earnings call and presentation materials posted — management emphasized resilient core operations, loan growth and conservative funding; full transcripts/slides are available for investors to review detail and tone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the preferred shares and capital mix as potentially better risk/reward for some investors; this is thematic and may affect investor preference but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More.

Market commentary highlights the preferred shares and capital mix as potentially better risk/reward for some investors; this is thematic and may affect investor preference but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS and revenue missed estimates — GAAP EPS $1.30 vs. ~$1.33 expected; revenue $192.3M vs. ~$193.5M est. Small miss pressured near-term sentiment. Read More.

Q1 EPS and revenue missed estimates — GAAP EPS $1.30 vs. ~$1.33 expected; revenue $192.3M vs. ~$193.5M est. Small miss pressured near-term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fee income declined and operating expenses rose year-over-year, weighing on profitability despite higher NII; analysts flagged these headwinds in coverage notes. Read More.

Fee income declined and operating expenses rose year-over-year, weighing on profitability despite higher NII; analysts flagged these headwinds in coverage notes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell year-over-year (reported net income down to ~$57.4M), underscoring that NIM gains haven’t fully offset other pressures this quarter. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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