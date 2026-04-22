iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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