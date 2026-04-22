Members Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,504 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Members Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000.

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Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $216.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

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