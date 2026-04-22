Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stake Decreased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,597,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,049 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 15.8% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $41,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

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