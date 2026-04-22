Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 15,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,764,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,268,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,631,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,441,000 after purchasing an additional 724,242 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.1%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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