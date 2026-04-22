Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 37,468 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 10.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 187.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 504.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

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