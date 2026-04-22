Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $70.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $70,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,971,000 after acquiring an additional 112,381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 442,145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $107.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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