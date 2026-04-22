Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $14.51 billion 1.69 $2.21 billion $165.72 12.39 Citizens Bancshares $44.68 million 1.93 $12.88 million N/A N/A

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 15.21% 11.18% 1.03% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 8 4 2 2.57 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $2,227.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Citizens Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

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First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Citizens Bancshares

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Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

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