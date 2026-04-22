Gaimin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211.29 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $816.42 thousand and approximately $211.29 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,197.56 or 1.00033424 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 93,942,845,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,254,407,913 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 93,942,845,917 with 56,254,407,913 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001462 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $196.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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