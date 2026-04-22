Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.66.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.35 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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