Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter.

Lucas GC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGCL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Lucas GC has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucas GC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucas GC

About Lucas GC

(Get Free Report)

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.