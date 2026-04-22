EMCOR Group (EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.90 per share and revenue of $4.2004 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $837.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $764.09 and its 200 day moving average is $697.83. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $365.87 and a one year high of $842.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,894,000 after buying an additional 453,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,714,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 321,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,491,000 after acquiring an additional 153,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

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EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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