Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.69. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sysmex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sysmex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $837.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.99 million. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

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Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan‐based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high‐speed, high‐volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

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