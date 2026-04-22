Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Shares Down 25.9% – Here’s What Happened

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.40. 485,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 145,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.89.

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £212,156.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

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Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019. Iconic Labs Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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