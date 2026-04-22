OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 155,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155,518 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International
Honeywell International News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell won a major technology contract with Nigeria’s Dangote refinery to expand petrochemical production for plastics and detergents — a strategic international win that deepens Honeywell’s industrial footprint and recurring-services opportunity in Africa. Nigeria’s Dangote taps Honeywell to expand plastics and detergent petrochems
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly endorsed Honeywell on Mad Money, calling it “very, very good,” which can boost retail investor interest and short-term sentiment. Jim Cramer Says “I Think Honeywell’s Very, Very Good”
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a capacity investment that supports the aerospace backlog and defense-linked revenue visibility. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets
- Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corp. for $1.4B — the deal accelerates Honeywell’s portfolio transformation and provides cash but trims a business that generated >$1B in sales, so the net strategic/financial impact will depend on reinvestment and multiples realized. Honeywell to Sell Productivity Unit for $1.4 Billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage ahead of Q1 earnings (due Apr 23) point to mixed drivers: aerospace and recent M&A are supportive, while certain segments face cost pressure — this creates earnings volatility around the print. Honeywell Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary flags segment weakness and cost pressures that could weigh on margins and near-term guidance; that risk is likely a key driver of today’s share weakness as investors de-risk ahead of the report. Honeywell Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
Honeywell International Stock Down 3.3%
HON stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.35 and a twelve month high of $248.18.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
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