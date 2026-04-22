NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

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NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.8%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

NETSTREIT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NETSTREIT this week:

NETSTREIT Company Profile

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NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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