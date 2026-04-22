NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.30.
NETSTREIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.8%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.
NETSTREIT News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NETSTREIT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large dividend hike — NETSTREIT announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 (300% increase from the prior payout), implying a ~17.1% yield; this makes the stock more attractive to income investors and supports valuation.
- Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance was raised materially to $1.360–$1.390 EPS (well above prior consensus), signaling management expects stronger cash flow/earnings going forward; that guidance is the headline positive driver for the stock. Netstreit trades lower after mixed quarterly earnings, 2026 guidance raised
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — Stifel raised its price target from $21.00 to $22.25 and kept a Buy rating, providing third‑party validation for upside. Benzinga The Fly
- Neutral Sentiment: FFO and revenue were steady — quarterly FFO came in at $0.34 (in line with estimates, up from $0.32 a year ago) and revenue ($57.06M) exceeded some analyst models; this supports fundamentals but is largely already priced in. NETSTREIT (NTST) Meets Q1 FFO Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call transcripts available — detailed commentary on portfolio activity and investment pace is in the call highlights and transcripts for investors doing deeper diligence. Netstreit Corp (NTST) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights NETSTREIT (NTST) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — GAAP EPS was $0.06 vs. analysts’ $0.07 (a small miss), which pressured near‑term sentiment despite the revenue/FFO performance. NETSTREIT: Q1 earnings results
- Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction was mixed-to-negative — some coverage noted the quarter was mixed and the stock traded lower after the report before stabilizing, reflecting investor caution until guidance/ dividends are fully digested. Netstreit trades lower after mixed quarterly earnings, 2026 guidance raised
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.
NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.
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