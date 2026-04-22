Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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