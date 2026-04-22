Celestia One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.37 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $54.39 million and $30.37 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78,142.12 or 0.99870448 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s genesis date was October 31st, 2023. Celestia’s total supply is 1,166,547,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official message board for Celestia is blog.celestia.org. The Reddit community for Celestia is https://reddit.com/r/celestianetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestia. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,166,547,213.32021 with 907,801,981.939173 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 0.38113022 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $28,768,550.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

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