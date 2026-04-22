Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $165,118.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,766. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.07 per share, with a total value of $1,528,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,097,784.59. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $10,530,610. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of AMR stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 0.73. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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