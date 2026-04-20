Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 228,408 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $151,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chevron Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $184.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16. The firm has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.
Chevron News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Near‑term geopolitical risk lifted crude prices and helped Chevron shares—markets reacted to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, which supports higher oil realizations for majors like CVX. What’s Going On With Chevron Stock On Monday?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls highlight that current share levels may not fully reflect Chevron’s earnings power and strengthening free cash flow, supporting valuation upside expectations. Chevron: Current Levels Do Not Fully Capture Earnings Power And Strengthening FCF
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron is accelerating investment and shifting exploration away from Middle East risk—expanding in places like Venezuela and other regions—positioning the company for longer‑term production growth. Big Oil Plows Billions Into Far-Flung Drilling Sites to Escape Iran Turmoil
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional and media sentiment is supportive: BNP Paribas reportedly upgraded CVX and Jim Cramer publicly said he’d buy Chevron—both can boost investor confidence and flows. BNP Paribas upgrades Chevron (CVX)
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in CVX fell ~14.5% in March, reducing near‑term downside pressure from short covering and implying slightly improved investor positioning. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Supreme Court and court‑venue developments have been read as wins or clarity for oil majors in some environmental suits, removing a tail risk for shareholders. Supreme Court sides with Chevron, oil companies in environmental fight
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed its Hold rating on CVX—an endorsement of steady fundamentals but not a near‑term catalyst for an upgrades‑driven rally. Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chevron (CVX)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor pieces and dividend stock roundups continue to list Chevron as a reliable income play—supportive to long‑term demand from income investors but not an immediate catalyst. 5 Dividend-Paying Stocks Positioned for Strong Performance Through 2028
- Negative Sentiment: Multi‑billion coastal lawsuits and legal exposure remain on the radar—venue shifts to federal court and large claim sizes mean downside legal risk could still affect valuation if outcomes are unfavorable. Chevron Valuation Weighed Against Legal Shifts And Venezuela Opening
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.
Get Our Latest Report on Chevron
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.