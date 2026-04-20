Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 650 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $148,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.45.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0%

Caterpillar stock opened at $794.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.39. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.46 and a 52 week high of $801.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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