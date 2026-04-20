Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455,310 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $252,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.92 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. CICC Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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