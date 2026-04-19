WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 5,912 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $72,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3172 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

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