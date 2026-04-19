WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 937.5% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.47.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $442.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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