Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,433,000 after purchasing an additional 360,419 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.70 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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