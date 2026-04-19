Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,571,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an “overweight” rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an “overweight” rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a “strong‑buy” and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a “strong‑buy” and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista’s valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista’s valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 502,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,391,936. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $16,934,209.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,640.87. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,729 shares of company stock worth $45,399,474. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $165.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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