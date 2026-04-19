UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Trimmed by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,296,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,109,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,145,577,000 after buying an additional 144,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.42.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $324.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $453.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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