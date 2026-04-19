MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,177,000 after acquiring an additional 165,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,394,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,446,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,231,900.65. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Evercore increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $618.00 to $545.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $665.89.

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MSCI Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE MSCI opened at $567.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.29. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $626.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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