WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $112.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $112,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.46 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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