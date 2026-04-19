ZEGA Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 767.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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