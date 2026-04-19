Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 737.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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